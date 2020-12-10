Online abuse results in Limerick-based rugby referee having fixture changed

LIMERICK based rugby referee Andrew Brace has had his intended Heineken Champions Cup fixture in Round 2 of the Heineken Champions Cup changed due to severe on-line abuse.

Thirty two-year-old Brace came in for significant on-line abuse in the wake of his handling of France's Autumn Nations Cup fixture with England at Twickenham on Sunday last.

A number of Brace's decisions were questioned by the France coaching team in the wake of the game which England won 22-19 after extra time.

The former Old Crescent player was later the target of significant online abuse on Twitter.

Brace has been due to referee the Heineken Champions Cup second round meeting of Toulouse and Exeter Chiefs in France tomorrow week.

However, following a virtual meeting of a selection committee chaired by Joel Jutge, EPCR’s Head of Match Officials this week, it was announced that two referee appointment changes for Round 2 of the Heineken Champions Cup had been made.

It was confirmed that Brace will now take charge of Wasps v Montpellier in Pool A at the Ricoh Arena on Friday, December 18, while Scotland's Mikew Adamson has been appointed to referee the Toulouse v Exeter Chiefs Pool B fixture at Stade Ernest Wallon on Sunday, December 20.

In a statement EPCR said: “The Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Match Officials selection committee, chaired by Joël Jutge, EPCR’s Head of Match Officials, decided that due to the personal nature of some of the criticism levelled at Andrew Brace following last weekend’s Autumn Nations Cup match between England and France, it would be prudent on this occasion to make the appointment changes.

“EPCR and the selection committee regard Andrew Brace as a highly-talented match official, and with his welfare and development as a referee to the fore, this course of action was deemed to be appropriate in the circumstances.”

Cardiff-born official Andrew Brace took charge of the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final between Exeter Chiefs and Toulouse at Sandy Park in September.

The highly-regarded Brace also refereed last season Guinness Pro14 final between Leinster and Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

Thirty two-year-old Brace, who has played with Old Crescent RFC, has refereed 55 games in the Guinness PRO14 to date. The Limerick-based official was chosen as an assistant referee for the Rugby World Cup in Japan 12 months ago and received his first Guinness Six Nations appointment in February.

Brace, a full-time professional referee, made his Guinness PRO14 debut in 2015 and earned further recognition at the Junior World Championships and Under 20 Six Nations the following year.