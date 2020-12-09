Munster suffer significant injury blow ahead of big European opener

MUNSTER have been dealt a significant injury blow ahead of the start of their Heineken Champions Cup campaign on Sunday next.

Munster confirmed on Wednesday that winger Matt Gallagher, who joined the province from Saracens in the summer, is to undergo shoulder surgery this week.

The news was confirmed after Gallagher visited a specialist. He suffered the shoulder injury in attempting to ground the ball for a try during Munster's runaway Guinness PRO14 victory over Zebre at Thomond Park nine days ago.

Twenty four-year-old Gallagher has made five starts for Munster in the POR14 this season, three on the wing and two more at full-back. During that time he scored two tries.

Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree said: “Matt has played well, and to get injured the way he did over the tryline, that’s sad for Matt.

“It’s another unlucky player who was in some real form. He’s a good lad as well, he has really fitted in here, such a good lad to coach. He’s a real giver, he helps to coach the lads on the field and he will be a real loss. Hope he gets better real quickly.”

On a positive note, Munster previously confirmed this week that Fineen Wycherley has returned to full training following a low-grade groin injury.

Munster open their Heineken Champions Cup campaign this Sunday when Harlequins visit Thomond Park, 5.30pm.