Johann van Graan: 'Munster must be at their best to progress in Champions Cup'

MUNSTER will look to build on their excellent start to the Guinness PRO14 season when taking on Harlequins in their opening pool fixture at Thomond Park this Sunday, 5.30pm.

The last time Munster and English Premiership side Harlequins faced off was the 2013 Heineken Cup quarter-final with the province securing a memorable 18-12 victory at the Stoop.

There will also be a familiar face returning to Limerick this weekend with former Munster player and coach Jerry Flannery now lineout coach with the London club.

Munster’s second game will take place on Saturday week as Johann van Graan’s side travel to France to take on ASM Clermont Auvergne at the Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin on December 19, at 5.30pm Irish time.

Munster last faced Clermont back in the 2014/15 pool stage with the French side coming out on top in both encounters.

Their victory at Thomond Park saw them become the first and only French team to beat Munster at Thomond Park in the Champions Cup to date.

Munster will then welcome ASM Clermont Auvergne to Thomond Park for the third game on Saturday, January 16. Finally, Munster Rugby will complete their pool stage campaign with a trip to Twickenham Stoop to take on Harlequins on Saturday, January 23.

The competition consists of a new format this year as teams will only face four pool fixtures compared to the normal six pool fixtures.

Munster welcome back their Ireland internationals to the squad this week ahead of Sunday's big showdown with 'Quins.

The Ireland players had been involved in the Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan is looking forward to the start of the Champions Cup campaign.

“The [European Rugby] Champions Cup is a very special competition to Munster Rugby, and it’s a different format this year," Johann van Graan said.

“In the past, you had six games and now you’ve got only four, and we’re facing real tough opposition, starting off with ’Quins at home and then Clermont away in round two.

“We’ll have to be at our best to get past them and progress to the quarter-finals.”