Munster issue squad injury update ahead of Champions Cup opener

THE Munster squad gathered at the High Performance Centre at UL on Tuesday morning ahead of this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup and ‘A’ Interprovincial action.

The senior side take on Harlequins in the Heineken Champions Cup opener at Thomond Park on Sunday at 5.30pm, with Munster A facing Ulster A in Belfast on Saturday at 4.30pm.

There is good news on the injury front for Fineen Wycherley as he returns to full training following a low-grade groin injury.

The nine Munster players who were on international duty for the Autumn Nations Cup – Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony, John Ryan and CJ Stander – rejoined the squad at the HPC on Tuesday morning.

Unavailable: Matt Gallagher (shoulder), Alex McHenry (thumb), Jeremy Loughman (shoulder), Niall Scannell (neck), Neil Cronin (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle).