Live coverage confirmed for Limerick v Cork Munster minor hurling semi final

LIVE coverage has been confirmed for Limerick's semi final in the Munster minor hurling championship this Saturday.

Defending champions Limerick meet Cork in Semple Stadium in Thurles at 1pm.

The Diarmuid Mullins managed Limerick are bidding to reach a December 20 final against Tipperary or Waterford.

Limerick are attempting to reach an eight Munster MHC final in nine years - winners in 2013, '14 and '19.

Saturday's semi final will be live streamed by the Sport TG4 YouTube - click here for access

At the same time on Saturday (1pm), the Limerick minor footballers are in Munster quarter final action - playing Waterford in the LIT Gaelic Grounds. There isn't any live coverage confirmed for this game at present.

In Limerick's third game across a busy December 12, the county U20 hurlers play Cork in the provincial semi final at 4.30. This game will be live on television - details here