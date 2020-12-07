Limerick's William O'Connor begins PDC World Championship glory bid on December 16

LIMERICK arrowsmith William O'Connor will begin his bid for William Hill World Darts Championship glory at London's Alexandra Palace next week.

Cappamore man O'Connor will be in first round action at the prestigious event on Wednesday, December 16 when he takes on Niels Zonneveld, of the Netherlands.

The first round match at the 'Ally Pally' will be the fourth one up on the afternoon session which begins at 12noon.

Thirty four-year-old O'Connor is the PDCs world ranked number 36 player.

Should the Limerick man come through his opening round fixture successfully, he will face Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney in the second round on Thursday afternoon, December 17.

O'Connor exited the William Hill World Darts Championship 12 months ago when suffering a dramatic 3-2 second round defeat to tournament second favourite Gerwyn Price, of Wales.

The Limerick man had breezed past the experienced Marko Kantele, of Finland, 3-0, in their opening round game.

The pre-Christmas period in the sport's greatest tournament will see the first and second rounds played across nine days from December 15-23.

Following a three-day Christmas break, the third and fourth rounds will be held from December 27-30, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final being held from January 1-3.

In a change from previous World Championship rules to reduce the possibility of sessions over-running, there will be no tie-break in any match. Should any deciding set reach two-all, the fifth leg would be the final leg.

TV coverage of the 2020/2021 William Hill World Darts Championship will be available on the Sky Sports Darts channel.

2020/21 William Hill World Darts ChampionshipTuesday December 15 (1800 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Steve West v Amit Gilitwala (R1)

Steve Beaton v Diogo Portela (R1)

Jeff Smith v Keane Barry (R1)

Peter Wright v West/Gilitwala (R2)

Wednesday December 16

Afternoon Session (1200 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Ryan Joyce v Karel Sedlacek (R1)

Ross Smith v David Evans (R1)

William O’Connor v Niels Zonneveld (R1)

Chris Dobey v J Smith/Barry (R2)

Evening Session (1800 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Max Hopp v Gordon Mathers (R1)

Callan Rydz v James Bailey (R1)

Adam Hunt v Lisa Ashton (R1)

Glen Durrant v Beaton/Portela (R2)

Thursday December 17

Afternoon Session (1200 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Madars Razma v Toru Suzuki (R1)

Mike De Decker v Edward Foulkes (R1)

Ryan Murray v Lourence Ilagan (R1)

Daryl Gurney v O’Connor/Zonneveld (R2)