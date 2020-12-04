Limerick GAA to host virtual Preview Night for All-Ireland Hurling Final

LIMERICK GAA are hosting a virtual Preview Night ahead of the All-Ireland SHC Final.

John Kiely's Limerick hurlers meet Waterford in Croke Park on Sunday December 13 in the 2020 All-Ireland senior hurling championship final.

48-hours previous is the Limerick GAA Preview Night on Friday December 11 - all broadcast on Limerick GAA TV.

The two hour virtual event commences at 8.30.

The panel discussion will include Limerick heroes Ciaran Carey, Donie Ryan, Richie McCarthy and Niamh Mulcahy - all put through their paces by MCs Valerie Wheeler and Liam Aherne.

The night will also include the announcement of the Limerick team.

Tickets cost €20, with €5 of each payment being donated to ‘Helping Limerick Children’ charity.

Tickets can be purchased here