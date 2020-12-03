Aaron Gillane 50-50 in race to be fit for Limerick's All-Ireland hurling final

LIMERICK continue to sweat on the fitness of Aaron Gillane and David Dempsey ahead of the All-Ireland SHC final.

Limerick's pre-final media event was held, virtually, this Thursday evening and Limerick Limerick coach-selector Donal O’Grady provided an injury up-date.

He said that both Gillane and Dempsey would be next assessed at training on Friday evening.

"Our physio Mark Melbourne and doctor will make a call whether they will be able to train or participate in some form of training," outlined O'Grady,

“Aaron didn’t train on Tuesday. Obviously he took a heavy hit at the weekend. We’re hoping to possibly get him reassessed on Friday night to see how he is. At the moment, 50-50 is my understanding as of today," said O'Grady.

“He took a heavy hit, I think he had some breathing difficulties after. Our doctor deemed it necessary for him to head to the Mater. They kept him overnight as a precaution. They were slightly concerned but he was released the following day which was great," outlined O'Grady.

"He came in to see us on Tuesday night but obviously didn’t train. So hopefully we’ll know more towards the weekend.”



Also also revealed that Gillane has been playing with a hand injury, first picked up during the Limerick club championship.

“He went for an operation, it was actually not as bad as first feared. It was a ligament injury as far as I know. He possibly should have taken a couple of weeks to leave that recover, but really wanted to get his fitness and get his hurling back as quickly as possible. He basically just played through the pain barrier. He is playing with that slight finger strapped or whatever, but no tougher man than himself," said O'Grady.

The coach-selector praised the determination of Gillane.

“He had a hamstring injury – you can’t escape from them either – earlier on in the season. I think he just made this miraculous recovery from it, which is a great sign of him. He does take a lot of punishment inside on the edge of the square. He’s well able to mind himself though which is great.”

Fellow attacker, David Dempsey missed the semi final win over Galway.

"His club form has been sensational all year with Na Piarsaigh and unfortunately we lost the week before the Galway game, which kept him out of that. We were back Friday night training and hopefully he should be back - if it's too soon or not, we are not sure. Again he will be assessed on Friday night," said the Limerick man.