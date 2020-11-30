Munster Rugby record emphatic PRO14 win over Zebre

Munster Rugby made it seven wins from seven in this season's Pro14 with a 52-3 win over Zebre at Thomond Park this evening. In total, Munster crossed the whitewash eight times.

First half tries from Dan Goggin, Damian DeAllende, Darren Sweetnam and a penalty try had the reds up 28-3 at the short whistle.

Those four tries in the first 40, were matched by four more in the second from Hanrahan, French, Casey and Ahern.

Next up for Munster is the Champions Cup clash with Jerry Flannery's Harlequins on Sunday December 13.

Munster: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Damian de Allende, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; Josh Wycherley, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (c); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Thomas Ahern, Jack Daly, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Seán French.

Zebre: 15. Junior Laloifi 14. Giovanni D'Onofrio, 13. Giulio Bisegni(Cap), 12. Enrico Lucchin, 11. Pierre Bruno 10. Paolo Pescetto, 9. Alessandro Fusco, 8. Lorenzo Masselli, 7. Alessandro Mordacci, 6. Mick Kearney, 5. Leonard Krumov, 4. Gabriele Venditti , 3. Alexandru Tarus, 2. Marco Manfredi, 1.Riccardo Brugnara

Substitutes: 16. Massimo Ceciliani, 17. Andrea Lovotti 18. Matteo Nocera19. Andrea Chianucci 20. Oliviero Fabiani 21. Simone Marinaro 22. Alessandro Forcucci 23. Jamie Elliott (36)