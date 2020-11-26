Munster coach Graham Rowntree hugely impressed by skill level and speed of GAA

MUNSTER forwards coach Graham Rowntree is looking forward to attending his first GAA fixture having been impressed by skill levels in the sport.

Rowntree was speaking ahead of Limerick's All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi-final with Galway at Croke Park on Sunday, 4pm.

Asked if he would be supporting Limerick in the semi-final, former England front rower Rowntree declared an allegiance towards Tipperary as he is currently living in Ballina.

Asked for his thoughts on hurling and Gaelic football, Rowntree said: "I'm a Tipp man! I have not been to a hurling game live yet, but the skill level and the speed of both GAA (Gaelic football) and hurling impresses me.

"I am looking to go to one live."

Rowntree is also looking forward to the time when spectators are allowed return to sporting fixtures. In the meantime, he says the Munster squad is pleased to be able to play fixtures.

“We are just pleased to be playing. You have other people working from home, not able to leave or lead their normal lives.

"We are living quite normal lives in terms of coming to work every day, coaching and training, and guys are playing every week. We have got used to it now.

“The crowds will be brilliant when they come back but we just consider ourselves fortunate to be still playing and working every day. The guys have learned to create their own noise, their own environment."

Conference B table toppers Munster are currently preparing for Monday night's Guinness PRO14 fixture with Zebre at Thomond Park, 4pm.