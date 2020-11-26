Five Munster players to start for Ireland against Georgia in Autumn Nations Cup
Conor Murray starts for Ireland against Georgia on Sunday
THE Ireland side to host Georgia in the second Guinness Series fixture of the Autumn Nations Cup at the Aviva Stadium this Sunday, 2pm, has been named.
Five Munster players have been included in the start line-up, while a further three players from the province are named on the replacements' bench.
The side will be captained by James Ryan and he is joined in the engine room by Iain Henderson. Finlay Bealham starts at loosehead, Rob Herring is named at hooker and Andrew Porter continues at tighthead. Tadhg Beirne is selected on the blindside flank, Will Connors is at openside and CJ Stander is at No.8.
Conor Murray comes in at scum-half alongside with Billy Burns at out-half. In the centre Stuart McCloskey will partner Chris Farrell with Jacob Stockdale at fullback and Keith Earls and Hugo Keenan on the wings.
The replacements include Dave Heffernan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, Peter O’Mahony, Kieran Marmion, Ross Byrne and the uncapped Shane Daly.
Ireland Team to Play Georgia
15. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 31 caps
14. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
13. Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 12 caps
12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps
11. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 86 caps
10. Billy Burns (UIster) 2 caps
9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 85 caps
1. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 13 caps
2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 14 caps
3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 56 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps CAPTAIN
6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 16 caps
7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 44 caps
Replacements:
16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 4 caps
17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 102 caps
18. John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps
19. Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 14 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 71 caps
21. Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps
22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps
23. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on