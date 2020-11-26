Munster Rugby issue injury update ahead of Zebre clash

THE Munster squad returned to training at their High Performance Centre at UL on Wednesday ahead of Monday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Zebre at Thomond Park (8.15pm).

Munster report some positive news on injury front as both Chris Cloete (neck) and Liam Coombes (hamstring) will return to full team training this week and become available for selection.

There were no fresh injury concerns following Monday’s bonus-point win away to Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun.

Unavailable: Alex McHenry (thumb), John Hodnett (achilles), Jeremy Loughman (shoulder), Niall Scannell (neck), Neil Cronin (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle).