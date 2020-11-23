Limerick hurling club-mates of Shane O'Neill hope 'to do our job and have the banter after'

FRIENDSHIPS will be put to one side ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi final between Limerick and Galway.

That’s according to Limerick and Na Piarsaigh hurling corner forward Peter Casey.

On Sunday (4pm) in Croke Park, Galway stand between Limerick and just an 18th ever All-Ireland SHC final appearance – on December 13 against Kilkenny or Waterford.

In his first year as Galway manager is former Limerick and Na Piarsaigh star Shane O’Neill.

“All us Na Piarsaigh lads would be very friendly with Shane - friendships can be put to one side for the week and we will get on with the game and hopefully we could come out and do our job and have the banter after,” said Peter Casey.

Casey was an central part of the Na Piarsaigh team that O’Neill managed to All-Ireland club honours in Croke Park in 2016 but on Sunday, O’Neill and the seven Na Piarsaigh men in the Limerick panel will be opposition.

And, O’Neill has another Na Piarsaigh and Limerickman as his coach in Galway – John Fitzgerald was 2012 manager of the Limerick U21 team, that had Dan Morrissey at full back and Declan Hannon at centre back.

Shane O And Fitzy again Limerick next week. Interesting week ahead!! The only time in my life I will want 2 Na Piarsaigh individuals beaten! — Shane Dowling (@dowlerznap) November 21, 2020

Sunday’s repeat of the 2018 All-Ireland Final will be the fifth ever semi final meeting of Limerick and Galway – the first since 1981.

In total the counties have met in senior championship hurling on 12 occasions - Limerick with seven wins, Galway four and a draw in the '81 semi final, before the men in maroon won the replay.

Next Sunday, Peter Casey is intent on going on step further than last season – losing a semi final to Kilkenny.

“Its great to get so much exposure to Croke Park - it’s the best stadium in the country and we are very fortunate to be playing in there whenever we can. When you are playing in Croke Park you know you are in the business end of the championship and that’s exactly where we want to be and hopefully we can go one step further than last year,” said the corner forward.