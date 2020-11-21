Limerick racing stars raise funds for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin

INSPIRED by their visit to CHI at Crumlin last Christmas, stars of Irish racing have decided to continue their fundraising efforts this year in memory of their weigh-room colleague Pat Smullen.

All funds raised will go to Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin to purchase a spinal cell saver auto transfusion device for the children’s hospital, CHI at Crumlin.

Racecourses hosting 'Irish Racing Industry Fundraiser for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin in memory of Pat Smullen' races include Limerick Racecourse on Tuesday, December 1.

Over the next few weeks, jockeys and racing personalities will put the call out on social media, asking racing and sports fans for donations towards the essential blood transfusion equipment.

Donations can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/Irish-Racing- Industry-CMRF-fundraiser

In addition, a host of Irish racecourses around the country will name a race to promote the fundraising initiative - 'Irish Racing Industry Fundraiser for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin in memory of Pat Smullen'.

John Butler, Jockeys’ Sports Physiotherapist and Paul Quish, Racecourse Announcer, who spearheaded the campaign in 2019, both agreed: “Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, everyone in racing is more determined than ever to continue the much-needed fundraising for Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin.

"Our former colleague Pat Smullen was inspirational in his support for our project last year and we have dedicated this year's effort to his memory. We are all focused on raising the funds to buy the spinal cell saver auto transfusion, an essential piece of equipment that CHI at Crumlin specifically identified to provide children all over Ireland with life-changing treatment. Any donations, big or small will be really appreciated.”



