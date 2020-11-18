Ireland team to face England at Twickenham named

THE Ireland team for the second game of the Autumn Nations Cup against England at Twickenham this Saturday, 3pm, has been named.

Four Munster players have been included in the starting line-up, including the returning Keith Earls on the wing, who is set to win his 86th cap, along with centre Chris Farrell.

The Munster back-row duo of Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander will also start Saturday's fixture.

Conor Murray is listed among the replacements, as the starting number nine shirt goes to Jamison Gibson-Park of Leinster.

James Ryan will be the 107th player to captain Ireland when he leads out the team on Saturday, in the absence of Johnny Sexton.

Ryan is again partnered in the 2nd row by last week’s try scorer Quinn Roux. They will pack down behind the unchanged front row of Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter.

CJ Stander returns to the starting XV at blindside with Peter O’Mahony moving to 7 and Caelan Doris packing down at 8.

Jamison Gibson Park retains the scrum-half jersey and will partner Ross Byrne who replaces the injured Sexton.

In the centre Bundee Aki comes in for the injured Robbie Henshaw with Chris Farrell lining out at 13.

Hugo Keenan continues at fullback with James Lowe and Keith Earls on the wings.

The forward replacements are Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson and Will Connors while Conor Murray, Billy Burns and Jacob Stockdale provide cover for the backs.

The match is live on RTÉ, Channel 4 and Amazon Prime (UK Only).

Ireland v England, 2020 Guinness Series & Autumn Nations Cup, Twickenham, Saturday, November 21, 3pm

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) 3

14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 85

13. Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 11

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 28

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 1

10. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 8

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) 3

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 101

2. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 4

3. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 29

4. Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 13

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 29

6. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 43

7. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 70

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 5

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 13

17. Ed Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 3

18. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 12

19. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55

20. Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 3

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 84

22. Billy Burns (UIster) 1

23. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 30