Former Limerick hurling star Shane Dowling to take up coaching role with Clare club side
Shane Dowling
FORMER Limerick hurling star Shane Dowling is to take his first steps into coaching.
The 2014 All-Star is to link up with St Josephs Doora-Barefield in Clare for 2021.
All-Ireland club SHC winners in 1999, Doora-Barefield is the home club of former Clare heroes; Jamesie O'Connor, Sean McMahon and Ollie Baker.
The club are two time Munster club champions but won the last of their five Clare county titles in 2001.
Doora-Barefield are now in the intermediate grade and reached the semi final stage of the Clare IHC this season.
It is understood that Dowling will be coach-selector in a new Doora-Barefield management team for 2021.
