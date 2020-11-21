Virtual runs are taking centre stage

AN BRÚ AC

THE An Brú AC Juvenile Virtual 1 Mile League kicked off on November 7 and will run for 6 weeks.

Six teams each containing seven athletes of various ages ranging from 6 to 16 are tackling the worlds greatest distance ‘The Mile’.

When the seven athletes have completed the mile their times are added to give their team an overall time and that’s where the League table comes into play. It has been a big success so far with parents also helping out by running or cycling the one mile route to time their children.

The kids have really bought into the idea and it’s a fun way to keep them fit and healthy. We have had some unbelievable times already with some kids running a low to mid 6 minute mile. Big thank you to Derek Casey for organising this for our Juveniles. - Yvonne Casey

FIXTURES

THE Great Limerick Run announced details of the Great Limerick Virtual Challenge with distances from 5K to Full marathon to be run from December 24- January 1. Entry is €20 with €5 going to a chosen charity.

The Adare 10K announced that it is going virtual in 2021. It will include distances from 1k to 10k with the ability to upload times. Entry is €10 which will go to the club. Further details available in due course.

Milford Hospice also announced that their 10K Run/walk will go virtual in 2021.

It will take place on the weekend of 30th and 31st January. Early bird entry is €15.

NOVEMBER 1957

Christy Brosnan (Tournafulla) won the Limerick Novice Cross-Country title at Rathkeale.

Tom Hanley (Kilmallock) was second and Jerry O’Brien of Granagh AC was third. Regional AC won the team title with 98 points followed by Rathkeale in second on 117 and Grange in third with 143.

Limerick AC wore black crepe in memory of their recently deceased Club President Albie O’Carroll.

NOVEMBER 1991

Alan O’Gorman (Limerick AC) was second in the Southern Region Cross Country Championships in Listowel.

Limerick AC with 5 finishers in the top 10 won the Inter-Club competition. Limerick represented by Alan O’Gorman 2nd, David Healy 4th, Mark Robinson 6th, Danny O’Brien, Ben Walsh and Denis Ambrose) were the first County.

Other Limerick placings were Joe Chawke 22nd, Sean Walshe 27th, 34th Mark Stewart, Willie Costello 39th , Anthony Scanlon 40th and George Fitzgibbon 46th.

Juvenile Prize Winners included U16 Boys 2nd Pat Ryan (Bilboa), Bilboa were also first Club, U16 Girls 3rd Rosemary Ryan (Bilboa),U14 Boys 2nd Tom Carey (Bilboa)

Pat Conway (Redgate AC) was first in the Country Club AC 5 Mile (29:18) midweek.