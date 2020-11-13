Munster's Heineken Champions Cup fixture details revealed

FULL details of all of Munster Rugby’s 2020/21 Heineken Champions Cup pool fixtures have been confirmed by EPCR.

The first game will see Munster host Gallagher Premiership side Harlequins at Thomond Park on Sunday, December 13, at 5.30pm.

The last time Munster and Harlequins faced off was the 2013 Heineken Cup quarter-final with the province securing a memorable 18-12 victory at the Stoop.

There will also be a familiar face returning to Limerick with former Munster player and coach Jerry Flannery now lineout coach with the London club.

Munster’s second game will take place a week later as Johann van Graan’s side travel to France to take on ASM Clermont Auvergne at the Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin on Saturday, December 19, at 6.30pm (local time).

Munster last faced Clermont back in the 2014/15 pool stage with the French side coming out on top in both encounters.

Their victory at Thomond Park saw them become the first and only French team to beat Munster at Thomond Park in the Champions Cup to date.

Munster will then welcome ASM Clermont Auvergne to Thomond Park for the third game on Saturday, January 16, at 5.30pm.

Finally, Munster Rugby will complete their pool stage campaign with a trip to Twickenham Stoop to take on Harlequins on Saturday, January 23, at 5.30pm.

The competition consists of a new format this year. Please see the video explainer at the bottom of the page for more information.

Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Fixtures (All Times Are Local)

Round 1

Sunday, December 13

Munster Rugby v Harlequins, Thomond Park, 5.30pm – BT Sport & beIN Sports

Round 2

Saturday, December 19

ASM Clermont Auvergne v Munster Rugby, Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin, 6.30pm – BT Sport & beIN Sports

Round 3

Saturday, January 16

Munster Rugby v ASM Clermont Auvergne, Thomond Park, 5.30pm – BT Sport & beIN Sports

Round 4

Saturday, January 23

Harlequins v Munster Rugby, Twickenham Stoop, 5.30pm – BT Sport & beIN Sports