Tough injury break for exciting Munster young gun

As preparations continue for Sunday’s Guinness PRO14 game against Ospreys at Thomond Park, Munster's medical department have issued the latest player update with Liam Coombes, John Hodnett and Alex McHenry all ruled out due to respective injuries.

The young trio sustained knocks in different training sessions and will not be available for this weekend’s clash.

Academy back row John Hodnett will undergo surgery early next week after he sustained an achilles injury. Hodnett will then commence his rehabilitation programme, but Munster say he is facing a 'longer-term' timeframe on the sidelines when compared to Coombes and McHenry.

Twenty one-year-old Hodnett has impressed in the three games he played in for Munster so far this season in the Guinness PRO14. The former Ireland U20 star made his PRO14 debut last February against the Southern Kings.

Alex McHenry underwent surgery for a thumb injury and will not be available for the coming weeks, while Liam Coombes has sustained a minor hamstring injury.

A fourth player is already self-isolating after returning a positive test result from Monday’s PCR testing. The player remains well, and no other players have been identified as close contacts.