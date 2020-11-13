OPINION: Have new batteries in TV remote for insane weekend of sport - Colm Kinsella

FOR the dedicated sports fan this Sunday is the most super of Super Sundays. And that’s super with a capital 'S'.

Just make sure you have new batteries in the TV remote control. It is sure to get plenty of use this weekend.

Of course there are people out there who have reservations about whether any sport should be taking place when the country is in a lockdown, but the fact remains that sport is happening and this weekend's schedule is simply mouth watering.

Sunday will see Limerick's bid to retain the Munster senior hurling title. The provincial showdown will take place at Semple Stadium behind closed doors. Throw-in time for a Munster final like no other is 4pm.

How strange the build-up has been this week with none of the usual mad scramble for match tickets, no plans being hatched over travel arrangements to Thurles or meeting places being agreed in the town to indulge in the traditional post-match post mortem.

Instead, individuals and families will gather to watch the final in front of their TV screens on the second Sunday in November. It will be dark outside by the time the game finishes, a stark contrast to the fixture's traditional July date on the sporting calendar when it's high summer.

By the time the Munster hurling final throws in at Semple Stadium, Munster Rugby will be well into the second half of their Guinness PRO14 fixture with Ospreys at Thomond Park. That fixture too will be played behind closed doors, of course.

It's strange coming out of Thomond Park in the aftermath of PRO14 games these days and not see red clad supporters milling around.

As well as the Munster hurling final and Munster's Guinness PRO14, Sunday afternoon will also see the Republic of Ireland soccer side take on Wales in the UEFA Nations League at Cardiff City Stadium, 5pm.

For golf fans, Sunday evening will see the conclusion of the US Masters at Augusta Georgia. The tournament will enjoy comprehensive TV coverage on Sky Sports.

With the green jacket presentation set for 7.50pm Irish time on Sunday, it will be an early finish in Georgia. My advice is book your spot on the couch early. Let the games begin!