Two Munster players start for Ireland against Wales in Autumn Nations Cup

THE Ireland squad for their first Guinness Series game of the Autumn Nations Cup this Friday, 7pm, against Wales at the Aviva Stadium has been named.

Two Munster players have been selected to start the fixture, Chris Farrell at outside centre and Peter O'Mahony, who will win his 70th cap, named in the back-row.

Two Limerick men, the fit-again Keith Earls and scrum-half Conor Murray are listed among the replacements for the game.

There are two uncapped players in Ireland's match day 23. Leinster's James Lowe will make his Ireland debut in an exciting back three that also includes Jacob Stockdale and Hugo Keenan.

Captain Johnny Sexton links up with provincial partner Jamison Gibson Park, who makes his first start after two caps off the bench, in the half-backs.

Robbie Henshaw switches to inside centre with Farrell coming in at 13.

In the pack Cian Healy and Andrew Porter are joined by Ronan Kelleher at hooker. Iain Henderson returns to the second row to partner James Ryan.

The backrow sees Caelan Doris switch to No.8 with O’Mahony at 6 and Josh van der Flier at 7.

The uncapped Billy Burns will be aiming for his first cap as he named in the replacements alongside Conor Murray and the returning Keith Earls.

The replacement forwards are Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux and Will Connors. The game is being televised by RTÉ and Channel 4.

Ireland Team & Replacements (v Wales, Guinness Series 2020, Autumn Nations Cup, Friday, November 13, 7.00pm, Aviva Stadium)

15. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 30 caps

14. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

13. Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 10 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 45 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) uncapped

10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 93 caps CAPTAIN

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 2 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 100 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 69 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 4 caps

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 3 caps

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 11 caps

19. Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps

20. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 83 caps

22. Billy Burns (UIster) uncapped

23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 84 caps