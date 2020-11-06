Dream of World Cup glory ends for Limerick's William O'Connor in Austria

LIMERICK'S William O'Connor and partner Steve Lennon bowed out of the BetVictor World Cup of Darts in Austria on Friday night after suffering defeat to Australia.

Republic of Ireland representatives O'Connor and Lennon had reached the final of the prestigious event 12 months ago.

However, the Irish duo lost out 5-2 to the Aussie pairing of Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta in their opening round contest.

Australia won the clash between two former finalists in a contest where both sides averaged over 92.

Cappamore man O'Connor and Lennon, from Carlow, opened the tie with a 13-darter and matched that in leg four to level, but Lennon crucially missed two darts at doubles to square the game again in leg six.

Damon Heta - making his World Cup debut after replacing Kyle Anderson, who sent a good luck message earlier in the day from Australia - hit double eight to move Australia 4-2 up before Simon Whitlock sealed victory in leg seven.

The 32-nation tournament is being held across the weekend at the Salzburgarena, in Salzburg with the first round featuring best-of-nine leg Doubles matches.