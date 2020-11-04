Munster's Guinness PRO14 fixture off due to Covid-19

MUNSTER'S scheduled Round 5 Guinness PRO14 fixture with Benetton Rugby this weekend has been postponed.

The game was due to take place on Saturday, November 7 at the Stadio Monigo in Treviso.

However, Benetton have reported that three players have returned positive cases of Covid-19 and that four other players identified as close contacts are now isolating.

In a statement, Guinness PRO14 said that having considered all of the available evidence, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.