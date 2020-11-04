Munster Rugby confirm Ireland U20 scrum-half has joined province
Leinster Sub-Academy and Ireland U20 scrum-half Ben Murphy has joined Munster
MUNSTER Rugby have announced the signing of Ireland U20 scrum-half Ben Murphy on a seven-week deal.
A member of the Leinster sub-Academy, Murphy joined the squad at the High Performance Centre at UL on Tuesday and provides injury cover with Neil Cronin ruled out due to a long-term knee injury.
With Conor Murray on international duty, Craig Casey and Nick McCarthy are the only two scrum-halves available for selection.
The Munster squad have started their preparations for Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Benetton in Parma (2pm Irish time/3pm local).
On the injury front, Jean Kleyn will train fully today having been replaced after 61 minutes of Sunday’s win over Dragons with a knock.
Darren Sweetnam (knee) will be assessed as the week goes on.
Chris Cloete was a late withdrawal at the weekend due to a neck injury. He is not available this week but it is not expected to be a long-term injury.
Rhys Marshall and Roman Salanoa are rehabbing respective low-grade thigh injuries.
Dan Goggin underwent a scan on his shoulder last week and continues to rehab with the medical department.
Unavailable: Keith Earls (back), Jeremy Loughman (shoulder), Liam O’Connor (calf), Niall Scannell (neck), Neil Cronin (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle).
