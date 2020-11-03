94 Limerick sports clubs receive €90,000 under Covid-19 Small Grants Scheme

A TOTAL of €89,126 in funding for 94 local sports clubs in Limerick will help clubs offset losses incurred and address other challenges posed by Covid-19, Limerick Fine Gael Kieran O’Donnell TD has said.

“I am delighted that 94 clubs in Limerick will be allocated funding of €89,126 under the Local Sports Partnership Small Grant Scheme announced this, which will help local groups in Limerick in what has been a difficult year with much activity stalled due to Covid-19.

“This scheme provides an additional mechanism to support community groups & clubs who may not be affiliated to a national organisation or but provide a vital local service. The primary aim of the grants is to cover the costs associated with implementing Covid-19 hygiene and social distancing protocols.

“Also announced this week was funding of €10,000 allocation to the Local Sports Partnership in Limerick for sports innovation projects. This funding aims specifically to promote and develop new programmes and projects that can advance sport and physical activity in the post-Covid-19 public health era.