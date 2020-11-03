Widespread sadness at passing of Shannon RFC women's rugby player

THERE has been widespread sadness in recent days at the passing of popular Shannon RFC women's senior player Zara Harding-Horan.

A native of Aglish, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, Zara was a key member of the Shannon RFC women's side and featured for the club in their recent Women's Community Series fixtures.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late Zara Harding-Horan from her team mates and from rugby clubs all over the country since the sad news of her passing broke.

In a post on their Facebook page, Shannon RFC paid tribute to the late Zara Harding-Horan.

The post read: "We are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of our senior ladies player Zara Horan. Zara was a central part of our Ladies squad, lining out only as recently as their last game. She was as kind and charismatic as she was tenacious in the back row.

"She brought joy and fun to the squad in her short time with us. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Zara’s family and friends, our Ladies squad and the wider club, she will be terribly missed. May she rest in peace."

Zara is sadly missed and remembered by her parents Declan and Alison, brother Jamie, sister Charlotte, Granny Violet and Grandad Henry, Granny Vina and Grandad Seamus, aunties and uncles, cousins, close family and friends.

Due to Government guidelines a Private Family service will take place on Wednesday afternoon in St Ruadhan's Church of Ireland, Lorrha, Co Tipperary. Burial afterwards in Terryglass Cemetery.