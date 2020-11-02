Limerick hurling star in the shortlist for October's official Player of the Month award

LIMERICK'S Gearoid Hegarty is on a short-list of three for the official PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month for October.

The trio of nominees was confirmed this Monday evening, November 1 and the award winner will be announced in the coming days.

Hegarty was a star man for John Kiely's Limerick in October when they defeated Clare in Thurles in a game that doubled up as the Allianz League final and Munster SHC quarter final.

The St Patricks GAA clubman hit five points from play in that Shannonside derby.

Hegarty faces competition from Clare's Tony Kelly and TJ Reid of Kilkenny.

In the football award, the nominees are Roscommon's Enda Smith, Tyrone's 's Conor Mckenna and Kerry's Gavin White.