Winners alright for Limerick jockeys!

BALLINGARRY, Co Limerick jockey Billy Lee and Curragh trainer Ken Condon won the 8f handicap at Galway on Bank Holiday Monday with the well-supported Teed Up.

The 7/4 favourite battled well inside the final furlong and held on by a neck to win from the Andrew Kinirons-trained We’ll Go Again. Lee landed a second winner when partnering 9/4 chance Starting Monday to win the 7f maiden.

Trained by his sister Gillian Scott in Ballingarry, the three-year-old beat Dermot Weld’s Cannoli by a length and a half. Charles Byrnes was also on the mark as the Sam Ewing-ridden Advanced Virgo won the 12f handicap for owner Philip McGee.

Sam Ewing completed a personal double when getting the 16/1 chance home by a length from the Joseph O'Brien-trained 11/8 favourite Cerberus.

Lee made it 54 winners for the season when partnering Lightning Boltz to win the 6f auction maiden for Willie McCreery at Dundalk on Wednesday evening.

The 100/30 chance got the better of the Colin Keane-ridden 5/2 favourite Aikido by half a length.

Quin trainer Paddy Hassett sent out the winner of the five-furlong handicap at Dundalk on Friday night as Maggie Thunder, in his own colours, scored a two and a half-length success.

The 20/1 chance was ridden by Declan McDonogh and went clear inside the final furlong to win from 4/1 shot Red Cymbal. Shanagolden jockey Chris Hayes got his weekend off to a flyer when partnering the Kevin Prendergast-trained Nawafeth to a narrow win in the opening division of the 8f maiden.

The 13/2 chance got up on the line to win by a nose from the Damian English-trained Stately Home.

Hayes took the opener at Naas on Sunday on the John Oxx-trained 6/1 chance Storm Legend. Oxx brings the curtain down on his remarkable training career this week and the easy three and a half length winner is set to race on for Fozzy Stack.

He also won the day’s feature, the Group 3 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Athasi Stakes, on English-raider With Thanks. Trained by William Haggas, the strong 2/1 favourite ran out the easiest winner of the day, scoring by five lengths from the Paddy Twomey-trained Silk Forest.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Curragh – Monday, November 2 (First Race 12.30pm)

Fairyhouse – Tuesday, November 3 (First Race 12.45pm)

Dundalk – Wednesday, November 4 (First Race 2.05pm)

Thurles – Thursday, November 5 (First Race 12.15pm)

Dundalk – Friday, November 6 (First Race 4.45pm)

Curragh – Friday, November 6 (First Race 12.15pm)

Naas – Saturday, November 7 (First Race 12.15pm)

Navan – Sunday, November 8 (First Race 12 noon)