'Fierce competition for places driving players on' - Limerick's Aaron Gillane

MAN of the Match in Sunday's Munsetr SHC semi-final Aaron Gillane said the fierce competition for places in the Limerick side is driving players on in training.

Patrickswell sharpshooter Gillane hit 2-6, including a goal from a penalty and five points from frees, as the 2019 Munster champions took a major step towards successfully defending their crown.

Limerick will now face Waterford in the provincial decider on Sunday, November 15.

“It was definitely the wettest championship match I ever played in,” Gillane said after their impressive victory over Tipperary.

“You can’t factor in for those conditions, but I suppose there is nothing you can do about that.

“It is just you go out on the field and put in a good performance and luckily we came out on top. I’m happy with that.

“It was a great team performance. You could pick out five or six more lads today.

“Kyle (Hayes), I think it was his first game going back half-back, I thought he was super.

“William O’Donoghue, as he has been so consistent for the past two years, he is flying it as well.

“There are definitely a few people you could pick out, but I’m happy enough.”

Gillane also told RTEs Sunday Game Live that the competition for starting places is a key factor in driving the players on in the Limerick squad.

“You saw Pat (Ryan) there, he was on for five or 10 minutes and I think he had two goal chances straight away. You can see what he can offer and David Dempsey, another fella who came on, it is great to have options and great to have the competition.

“It drives everyone on.”

The ace attacker is looking forward to the Munster final after two excellent wins.

“We can’t complain, it’s been a good start, but in saying that we still have a lot of stuff to work on in training on Tuesday. It’s back to the drawing board on Tuesday, so something to look forward to.”