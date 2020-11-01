Billy Lee insists no secret formula just hard work behind Limerick football resurgence

BILLY Lee insists there is no secret formula to the winning run of the Limerick footballers – just hard work.

“None of us get anything in life unless you do hard work and that’s the reason we are winning games at this point,” said Lee after Limerick made it nine wins from 11 games in 2020 with Saturday’s Munster SFC win over Waterford.

The 11-point win ended a 10-year wait for Munster SFC win in successive seasons.

“We are happy - happy with that performance,” smiled Lee after the quarter final win.

”We got off to a great start and that’s paramount when you are coming down here and that settled us,” he said of their 2-4 to 0-1 lead after 16-minutes.

“We had a poor second quarter but we approached it in the right way at half time when we had seven scores to four scores. Waterford in the third quarter had chances - they had six wides and if they take them…. well, it’s fine margins,” he explained.

Limerick scored six of the opening seven scores and three of the last four scores on a night when there were 10 different scorers in green and white.

“​While the winning victory might look bigger it might not be reflective no more than the scoreline last week didn’t reflect the dominance we had in Sligo, I don't think the scoreline here reflects the game,” recalled the Limerick manager.

Limerick scored two goals for the first time in four games.

”It was a focus area for us and it had to be because you can’t keep creating chance if you don’t execute. Thankfully we got them today - that was all we had today, the two of them, but I was glad we took the two of them,” said Lee.

“If I was to single out anything I thought our pressure on their kickouts for the first 15-minutes yielded a lot of scores for us and put them under a lot of pressure and I think that’s what gave us the platform today.”

Limerick now play in the Munster SFC semi final next Saturday.