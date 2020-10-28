Ireland team to face France in Six Nations is named
THE Ireland Coaching Team have named the match day squad for final game of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championships as Ireland face France in Paris this Saturday.
Captain Johnny Sexton is partnered at half back by Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw joins Bundee Akiin the centre following the injury to Garry Ringrose. Jacob Stockdale retains the No.15 jersey and Andrew Conway and Hugo Keenan complete the back three.
Upfront Cian Healy is set to win his 100th cap for Ireland and is joined in the front row by Rob Herring and Andrew Porter with ballast coming from James Ryan and Tadgh Beirne at lock. The backrow is unchanged from last week with Caelan Doris at 6, Will Connors at 7 and CJ Stander at 8.
The replacements are Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson Park, Ross Byrne and Chris Farrell.
Kick-off at the Stade de France is 8.05pm (Irish Time) on Saturday 31st October and the game is being televised by Virgin Media and BBC.
15. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 29 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 22 caps
13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 44 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 27 caps
11. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 1 cap
10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 92 caps CAPTAIN
9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 82 caps
1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 99 caps
2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 12 caps
3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps
4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 14 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 3 caps
7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 1 cap
8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 42 caps
Replacements
16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 2 caps
17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 1 cap
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 10 caps
19. Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 16 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 68 caps
21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 1 cap
22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps
23. Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 9 caps
