Five star Munster score bonus point win over Cardiff in first Monday night clash

FIVE star Munster recorded an exciting 38-27 bonus point victory over Cardiff Blues in the first ever Monday night fixture in the Guinness PRO14 at Thomond Park.

An enterprising display from Munster was rewarded with five tries as Johann van Graan's charges continued their fine start to the new PRO14 season.

Number eight Gavin Coombes helped himself to a brace of first half tries in the first ever Monday night fixture to be played in the competition outside of the Christmas and New Year's window.

Munster's three remaining sides came courtesy of Man of the Match Jack O'Donoghue, hooker Kevin O'Byrne and a smashing effort from free-running replacement out-half JJ Hanrahan.

Cardiff have now lost on all nine of their visits to Thomond Park.

Munster led 17-13 after an entertaining opening half in the behind-closed-doors fixture where both sides had a cut with ball in hand. The enterprising approach didn't always bear dividends but tit was good to watch and highlighted that Munster's game is showing signs of evolving.

It was Cardiff who took the lead inside the opening three minutes, however, when centre Rey Lee-Lo dotted down. Out-half Jarrod Evans converted.

Munster were on level terms after seven minutes when the powerful Gavin Coombes struck for the first of two first half tries, both scored from close range.

Healy converted both to bring Munster's tally to 14. Cardiff lost their inside centre Willis Halaholo to an early yellow card when he flicked out a foot at a passing Munster player.

Munster lost centre Dan Goggin to what appeared to be a shoulder injury in the 26th minute. The Limerick man was replaced by South African World Cup winner Damian de Allande.

Two further Evans penalty kept Cardiff well in the contest, with Healy's third successful kick of the night helped the home side int their four-point interval lead.

A Healy penalty and a 52nd minute try from O'Byrne helped Munster race into a 24-13 advantage.

Cardiff managed two second half tries from Aled Summerhill and Willis Halaholo. However, two further second half tries from O'Donoghue and Hanrahan sealed an exciting win for Munster.

Academy prop Josh Wycherley made his Munster debut off the bench. He is the younger brother of Fineen, and is one of five West Cork representatives in the side.

Monday night's fixture at Thomond Park is the first of 14 Monday night fixtures between Round 3 and Round 8 of the PRO14 with viewers in the Republic of Ireland watching live on eir Sport 1 and TG4 while viewers in the UK can watch a special Premier Sports presentation from the Cardiff clubhouse.

Monday Night Rugby fixtures have been introduced as a solution to prevent clashes with international fixtures over the next six rounds. By utilising Sundays and Mondays, the Guinness PRO14 can ensure fans do not have to choose country over club, allowing teams to have minimum six-day turnarounds between games and providing opportunities for our broadcasters to show games in prime time slots at the start of the week.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam, Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (Capt), Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Jean Kleyn, Chris Cloete, Nick McCarthy, JJ Hanrahan, Damian de Allende



CARDIFF BLUES: Matthew Morgan; Aled Summerhill, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Hallam Amos; Jarrod Evans, Lewis Jones; Corey Domachowski, Krisitan Dacey, Dmitri Arhip, Ben Murphy, Rory Thornton, James Ratti, James Botham, Olly Robinson. Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Brady Thyer, Scott Andrews, Sam Moore, Alun Lawrence, Jamie Hill, Jason Tovey, Garyn Smith

REFEREE: Andrea Piardi (Italy)