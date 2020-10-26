'With Level 5 restrictions there is no room for error' - Munster out-half Ben Healy

MUNSTER'S exciting young out-half Ben Healy says squad members must be switched on all the time under Level 5 restrictions to ensure they play their part in ensuring the elite rugby season continues.

Healy has made an impressive start to the new Guinness PRO14 season, landing crucial kicks as Munster opened their campaign with back-to-back wins.

Playmaker Healy will again team up with fellow 21-year-old half-back Craig Casey for this Monday night's Guinness PRO14 fixture with fellow high flyers Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park, 8.15pm.

It will be the first Monday night fixture to take place in the Guinness PRO14 other than when Christmas and New Year fixtures.

Asked what it is like to be part of a professional team set-up like Munster's during the conoravirus pandemic, Healy said: "We are all on edge trying to do the best we can because we realise that it is a really sensitive situation, so you just have to be switched on all the time, just like the rest of the public.

"When we are in Level 5, there is no real room for error, so it is just about being switched on and making sure we do our jobs because, at the end of the day, we want to play rugby each weekend.

"If things start to go against us we know that could be taken away, so I think everyone is really focused on making sure we are diligent because we know what is at stake if we are not."