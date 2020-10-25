Munster Rugby reveal line-up to face Cardiff in first Monday night game

THE Munster side has been named for THIS Monday night’s Round 3 Guinness PRO14 game against Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park (8.15pm, live on eir Sport, TG4 and Premier Sports).

There are nine changes to the side that defeated Edinburgh at the Limerick venue just over two weeks ago.

Making his first appearance of the season Billy Holland captains the side as he starts alongside Fineen Wycherley in the second row.

It’s an all changed front row with James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, and Stephen Archer scrumming down together.

In the back row the Academy’s John Hodnett starts at openside and Gavin Coombes comes in at number eight while Jack O’Donoghue retains his place on the blindside flank.

Craig Casey and Academy out half Ben Healy continue in the half backs while Rory Scannell is joined by Dan Goggin in midfield.

The final changes to the back three see Darren Sweetnam and Calvin Nash covering the wings with Nash making his first appearance of the campaign.

Mike Haley completes the starting XV at full back.

In the replacements, Academy prop Josh Wycherley is in line to make his Munster debut should he be introduced. The younger brother of Fineen, he is one of five West Cork representatives in the side.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Ben Healy, Craig Case; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (Capt); Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Jean Kleyn, Chris Cloete, Nick McCarthy, JJ Hanrahan, Damian de Allende.

CARDIFF BLUES: Matthew Morgan; Aled Summerhill, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Hallam Amos; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams (capt); Corey Domachowski, Krisitan Dacey, Dmitri Arhip, Ben Murphy, Rory Thornton, James Ratti, James Botham, Olly Robinson. Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Brady Thyer, Scott Andrews, Sam Moore, Alun Lawrence, Lewis Jones, Jason Tovey, Garyn Smith.