No elections necessary as all officers on Limerick GAA County Board returned unopposed

THERE will be no elections necessary at the Limerick GAA Annual Convention after all out-going officers were returned unopposed.

The deadline for nominations has passed and there were no challenges to any sitting officers at the top table of Limerick GAA.

No officer has served their five year term so 2021 will see Limerick GAA guided by the exact same County Board Executive as 2020.

Limerick GAA have also confirmed that their Annual Convention in December will take place online.

Chairman: John Cregan (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Vice-Chairman: Seamus McNamara (Fr Caseys); Secretary: Mike O’Riordan (Kilmallock); Assistant-Secretary: Eamonn Phelan (St Patricks); Treasurer: Liam Bourke (Fedamore); Assistant-Treasurer Sean Bourke (Crecora-Manister), Development Officer: Ger Corkery (Knockaderry); Irish Officer: Jim Enright (Askeaton); Childrens Officer: Gerry McNamara (Mungret St Pauls); Youth Officer: Pat Davoren (Ballybrown); Coaching Officer: Denis Holmes (Oola), PRO: Hugh Murphy (Blackrock); Munster Council Delegates: Seamus Twomey (Granagh-Ballingarry) and Denis Carroll (South Liberties); Central Council Delegate: Paul Foley (Patrickswell).