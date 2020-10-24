Munster's Fineen Wycherley says Ireland call-up has left him wanting more

MUNSTER'S Fineen Wycherley says his recent call-up to train with the Ireland Six Nations squad has increased his desire to be included in one of Andy Farrell's future squads.

Wycherley spent four days with the Ireland squad preparing for their final two Six Nations fixtures last week.

It was an experience the versatile 22-year-old, who can play either second-row or back-row really enjoyed.

Wycherley said: "It was a great couple of days. I learned a lot. I was only up there from the Wednesday night, trained Thursday, Friday and Saturday and then headed home Saturday evening.

"I really enjoyed it.

"Andy (Farrell) is a really great coach. I have learned a lot off him just chatting to him over the last couple of days.

"It was great to get another coach's voice too, something different. Obviously working with different people you learn different things.

"He is very involved, he doesn't really step back as a head coach. He is nearly involved in every meeting, forwards or backs, attack or defence, he always has a few points to say which is great.

"Just getting a feel for what is was like up there, I obviously know why lads work so hard. Getting there for a couple of days you can see why everyone works so hard during the year to get to that place.

"Back now at Munster now, looking to pull some performances as a team as team and individually to get back in there (Ireland squad), of course."

Munster are currently gearing up to play an in-form Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park in the first ever Monday night fixture in the Guinness PRO14 outside of Christmas and New Year's fixtures.

The Round 3, Bank Holiday Monday clash has an 8.15pm kick-off.

Munster have also won their opening two fixtures of the new Guinness PRO14 season.

Wycherley said: "Cardiff are an excellent side. They are much improved from last year, top of the Conference obviously. Defensively, they are exceptional. They have only conceded one try this season so far, so I think breakdown wise we are going to be tested there which is great.

"They have a nice balance between the forwards and backs. To be honest, they have a very rounded game so we will be looking at a very tough match on Monday."