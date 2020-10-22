Munster rugby legend Mick Galwey launches Heartburn Awareness Week

FORMER Ireland international and Munster rugby player, and frequent heartburn sufferer, Mick Galwey attended the launch of Heartburn Awareness Week, supported by GSK.

Now in its sixth year, Heartburn Awareness Week runs this week from October 19 until this Sunday, October 25.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of the symptoms and triggers of heartburn while encouraging those living with frequent or occasional attacks to speak to their pharmacist about controlling the condition – to make life without heartburn their new normal.

Research launched this week, as part of the campaign, revealed that more than 30% of the population are currently living with heartburn, and of these one in five say that their symptoms have worsened due to the pandemic.