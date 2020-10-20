Limerick rugby club completes 40,000 press-up target for Epilepsy Ireland

LIMERICK based rugby club, UL-Bohemian, have achieved their goal of completing 40,000 push-ups as part of a fundraiser effort for Epilepsy Ireland during Rose Week.

UL-Bohs confirmed this Tuesday that the club had raised more than €4,000 as a result of reaching their target of 40,000 set-ups.

The senior men’s team at UL-Bohs has decided to take on the challenge in recognition of the 40,000 people living with epilepsy in Ireland today – and in order to raise funds for Ireland’s only epilepsy charity, Epilepsy Ireland, during what is their national fundraising week – Rose Week.

Each player & member of the coaching staff has been tasked with completing 115 press-ups per day for the duration of Rose Week which took place last week.

Various members of the club – including players & staff – have personal connections with epilepsy; none more so than forward’s coach and former Munster player, BJ Botha, whose son Owen has a rare form of epilepsy.

UL-Bohs' Director of Rugby Cathal Sheridan explained that the club have a dedicated Gofundme page set up which is accessible from the club’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and also on Epilepsy Ireland’s website. Every donation, no matter the size, will help Epilepsy Ireland continue their work towards a society where no person’s life is limited by epilepsy.”

Link to UL-Bohemian GoFundMe page is www.gofundme.com/f/ul-bohs-40039000-press-ups-for-rose-week-2020?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1