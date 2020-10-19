Ireland issue squad update ahead of Italy 6 Nations clash on Saturday

THE IRFU confirmed this Monday that the Munster duo of Peter O’Mahony and Chris Farrell have joined up with the Ireland Six Nations squad today.

Munster captain O'Mahony and centre Farrell were identified as close contacts in a positive Covid-19 case at the province. However, it has been confirmed that the pair are COVID clear and have completed their period of isolation before joining up with the Ireland Six Nations squad.

The IRFU also confirmed that the Munster pair of Craig Casey and Fineen Wycherley, who had been called in to train with the Ireland squad last week, had now returned to Munster.

Johann van Graan's Munster's side is due to resume their programme of Guinness PRO14 fixtures on Monday next with a home tie against the Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park, 8.15pm.

Meanwhile, is has also been confirmed by the IRFU that the Leinster due of Dave Kearney and James Tracy, who trained with the national squad last week, have returned to their province.

Harry Byrne has also returned to their provincial side, while winger James Lowe will remain with the national squad.

The entire squad is available to train today, Monday.