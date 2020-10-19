Limerick world champion Oisin O'Callaghan wins back-to-back Junior Mountain Bike World Cups

LIMERICK'S Junior World Champion Oisin O'Callaghan has enjoyed another dream weekend as he won back to back UCI Junior Mountain Bike World Cups in Slovenia.

Earlier this month, Ardpatrick teenager O’Callaghan won the Junior World Title becoming the first Irish rider to win a Downhill Mountain Bike World Championship

Seventeen-year-old O'Callaghan continued his rich vein of form claiming gold at the UCI MTB World Cup in Maribor over the weekend.

The titles allowed the Irishman to wear the coveted rainbow jersey for the first of eight rounds in the UCI Mountain bike World Cup Series.

The Limeirck teenager qualified fastest and backed up that performance in the finals to claim the win in a time of 3:20.292. His margin of victory less than one hundred of a second over the 2.1-kilometre downhill descent.

Daniel Slack of Great Britain had to settle for second place for the second week in a row. Nuno Reis of Portugal was 3 seconds back in 3rd.

Limerick teen O'Callaghan signed with professoinal team, The YT Mob Race Team last October.

O'Callaghan competed in the French National Downhill Cup in Metabief located in the Jura Mountains last month and then headed on to Morzine in France for 10 days of training before his successful World Championships.