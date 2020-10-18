Munster Rugby's Billy Holland receives Zurich Contribution to Irish Society award

MUNSTER second-row Billy Holland was presented with the Zurich Contribution to Irish Society award at the Rugby Player Ireland Awards on Saturday nigh

The prestigious accolade was presented to Holland in recognition of his fundraising efforts in support of Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Cork University Hospital and Ronald McDonald House, to the lasting memory of his late daughter Emmeline.

Billy and Lanlih Holland's daughter Emmeline passed away at six-months-old in May of last year. Born in November 2018, Emmeline was born with a rare genetic disorder called Rubinstein-Taybi Syndrome and suffered numerous medical problems

The Holland family later launched a campaign to raise funds for the families of sick children and to support Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Cork University Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.

