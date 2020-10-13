Limerick confirm a panel of 29 players for the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship

LIMERICK have confirmed a panel of 29 players for the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship.

Manager Donal Ryan revealed the panel this Tuesday evening ahead of the junior championship.

PANEL: Kathleen Bradshaw, Kathleen Fitzgibbon, Leah Coughlan, Amy Ryan, Fiona Bradshaw (all Oola); Claire Carmody, Sarah O'Connor, Rachel Greaney, Rebekah Daly (all Athea); Maedbh McCarthy, Aine Cunningham, Niamh McCarthy, Sarah Sheehan (all Dromcollogher-Broadford); Aimee O'Brien, Roisin O'Malley, Charlotte Walsh and Alannagh Russell (all Murroe-Boher); Andrea O'Sullivan and Cathy Mee (both Ballylanders); Chloe Cleary and Roisin Breedy (both Galtee Gaels); Roisin Ambrose and Sophie Hennessey (both Old Mill); Caroline Hickey and Katie Heelan (both St Ailbes); Amy Hanrahan (Gerald Griffins); Rachel O'Dell (Monaleen); Aoife Corbett (Monega); Louise Ryan (St Brigids).