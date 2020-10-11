Limerick confirm 26-strong panel for All-Ireland senior camogie championships

LIMERICK have confirmed a 26-strong panel for the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship.

The Paul Sexton managed Limerick are in Group Two along with Kilkenny, Waterford and Westmeath.

Limerick will open their championship on the weekend of October 17/18 against 2019 intermediate champions Westmeath.



They are back in action the following weekend, October 24/25, against Waterford.

The Limerick group stages will be completed on November 7/8 against 2019 All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny.

Two teams will advance from Limerick's group - the top team to the semi finals and the second placed side into the quarter finals.

The senior quarter finals are set for November 14-15.

PANEL:

Laura O'Neill

Aisling Enright

Caoimhe Lyons

Caoimhe Costello

Caroline Brennan

Dearbhla Egan

Ella Whelan

Emma Kate Quinn

Eva Butler

Jade Gillane

Judith Mulcahy

Karen Mullane

Katie Finn

Lorraine McCarthy

Mairead Ryan

Marian Quaid

Mary O'Callaghan

Muireann Creamer

Niamh Curtin

Niamh Ryan

Noirin lenihan

Orlaith kelleher

Sinead McNamara

Sophie O'Callaghan

Kate Healy

Niamh Quinn