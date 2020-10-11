Limerick confirm 26-strong panel for All-Ireland senior camogie championships
LIMERICK have confirmed a 26-strong panel for the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship.
The Paul Sexton managed Limerick are in Group Two along with Kilkenny, Waterford and Westmeath.
Limerick will open their championship on the weekend of October 17/18 against 2019 intermediate champions Westmeath.
They are back in action the following weekend, October 24/25, against Waterford.
The Limerick group stages will be completed on November 7/8 against 2019 All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny.
Two teams will advance from Limerick's group - the top team to the semi finals and the second placed side into the quarter finals.
The senior quarter finals are set for November 14-15.
PANEL:
Laura O'Neill
Aisling Enright
Caoimhe Lyons
Caoimhe Costello
Caroline Brennan
Dearbhla Egan
Ella Whelan
Emma Kate Quinn
Eva Butler
Jade Gillane
Judith Mulcahy
Karen Mullane
Katie Finn
Lorraine McCarthy
Mairead Ryan
Marian Quaid
Mary O'Callaghan
Muireann Creamer
Niamh Curtin
Niamh Ryan
Noirin lenihan
Orlaith kelleher
Sinead McNamara
Sophie O'Callaghan
Kate Healy
Niamh Quinn
