Injury blow for Limerick defender ahead of Munster Hurling Championship

LIMERICK defender Mike Casey has emerged as an injury concern ahead of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

John Kiely's Limerick play Clare on Sunday October 25 in Thurles in a derby tie that doubles up as the Allianz Hurling League final and a Munster SHC quarter final.

Limerick played Galway in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday in a challenge game, during which full back Mike Casey is understood to have sustained a knee injury - as reported here by OurGame.ie

The Na Piarsaigh man is to undergo tests in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury.

Limerick manager John Kiely hosts his pre-Clare media briefing this Tuesday evening, where he may be in a position to update on the Casey injury.