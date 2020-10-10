Munster strike late to edge past Edinburgh at Thomond Park

MUNSTER maintained their winning start to the new Guinness PRO14 season with a hard fought 25-23 victory over a gritty Edinburgh side at Thomond Park on Saturday night.

A 78th minute try from CJ Stander, converted by out-half Ben Healy, helped Munster edge past their visitors in a highly competitive game.

Munster's pre-game week had been disrupted by two confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the senior squad which forced the cancellation of two scheduled training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday.

In that context, this was a precious victory secured at an empty Thomond Park.

Academy out-half Healy came in for only his second senior start in Saturday night's game and kicked 20 points. Healy's half-back partner Craig Casey, also 21, walked off with the Man of the Match award in a very assured display.

Munster trailed 12-14 at the end of the opening half. The home side moved 6-0 to the good after five minutes after Healy landed two kicks at goal.

However, Edinburgh hit back strongly, with centre Mark Bennett scampering over for a 12th minute try, with match referee playing a penalty advantage for the visitors. Jaco Van der Walt's successful conversion made it 7-6 to the Scots.

A third Healy penalty had Munster 9-7 in front after 20 minutes, before prop WP Nel barged over for Edinburgh's second try with Van der Walt's conversion making it 14-9.

Munster, who lost flanker Tommy O'Donnell to a first half injury, did have the final say in the half when Healy converted his fourth penalty of the evening to leave just two points between the sides at half-time, 12-14.

Edinburgh led 17-12 early in the second half and again at 23-18 late on. However, Munster's grandstand finish won the day.

The game saw a first senior start for centre Alex McHenry. Former Saracen Matt Gallagher made his Munster debut in a back-three combination with Zurich Irish Rugby Players’ Player of the Year nominee Andrew Conway and Mike Haley.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley, Andrew Conway, Alex McHenry, Rory Scannell, Matt Gallagher; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne, Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander (Capt). Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Roman Salanoa, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Dan Goggin.

EDINBURGH: Damien Hoyland; Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, George Taylor, Duhan van der Merwe; Jaco van der Walt, Nic Groom; Rory Sutherland, Stuart McInally (Co-captain), WP Nel; Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist (Co-captain); Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Nick Haining. Replacements: Mike Willemse, Pierre Schoeman, Simon Berghan, Andrew Davidson, Mesulame Kunavula, Dan Nutton, Nathan Chamberlain, James Johnstone.

REFEREE: Nigel Owens (Wales)