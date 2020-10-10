Limerick clubs learn Division 1 basketball league fixtures

THE Super League and Division One basketball fixtures for the 2020/21 season have been released, with the season set to start next weekend October 16-18.

Two Limerick sides Limerick Celtics and UL Eagles will compete in the Division 1 South Conference.

Limerick Celtics begin their league programme with an away game against Portlaoise Panthers on Saturday next, October 17 at 8pm.

Meanwhile, also in the Division 1 South Conference on the opening weekend, on October 18, Limerick Sport Eagles travel to IT Carlow for a 1pm tip-off.

In the Women’s Division One South Conference Limerick Sport Huskies host the NUIG Mystics on Friday night at 8pm.

Also in that same conference, Limerick Celtics women's team travel to Portlaoise Panthers BC on Saturday next at 6pm.

Defending Men’s Super League champions Belfast Star begin their league programme with a trip to Dublin to take on UCD Marian on Saturday. On the same day Women’s Super League champions DCU Mercy start their season at newly promoted Trinity Meteors, who won the Division One title last season.

There are four new clubs competing in Men’s Division 1, Grand Hotel Malahide host against Sligo All-Stars on their debut, while Killarney Cougars travel to local rivals Scott’s Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney.

Titans Basketball Club, who return to the National League after a year’s absence, are away at LYIT Donegal.

Drogheda Wolves wait until Sunday next, October 18 to make their debut, with a home tie Ulster University.

There are two new teams in the Women’s Division 1 - LYIT Donegal make their debut against Phoenix Rockets, while St Paul’s Killarney, who are competing in the National League for the first time since 2012, return with a home fixture against Tipperary Knights.

CEO and Secretary General of Basketball Ireland, Bernard O’Byrne said: “We’re delighted to release our National League fixtures for the upcoming season.

“There has been uncertainty surrounding all sport due to Covid-19 and we’ve been monitoring the situation closely to ensure we can get our season up and running in a safe manner.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our National League teams back competing on the court.”