Limerick Hockey Club News

LIMERICK men's team hosted a strong Cork Harlequins side on Sunday in their second game of the season and came out on the wrong side of a 2-3 scoreline.

The hosts were desperately unlucky not to get something from the game, having large amounts of possession and a number of chances.

Limerick welcomed back a number of players for their first games of the season and indeed a few for their first game in a number of years, so the team is still gelling together, and obviously players will only benefit from more games.

Ger Hodkinson and a wonder goal from Quinten Eacrett where he beat four players from the half-way line and reversed hit into the top corner of the goal, were the scorers for Limerick.

Team: L. Mullally, D. Kelly, J. Smith, C. Oggel, R. Shire, T. Clarke, R. Clarke, Q. Eacrett, G. Hodkinson, D. O'Connell, Y. Ore, L. Moloney, Z. Moloney, A. McMahon, B. O'Gorman, J. Reynolds, M. Manning, D. Barkman, M. Beekmann, J. Brennan.