Limerick golfers named on Golf Ireland High Performance Panels

The Golf Ireland High Performance Committee has announced details of its development and high performance programmes for the 2020-2021 season.

Golf Ireland has identified a clear pathway for all golfers to follow in the development of their game. The programme aims to equip players with the necessary skills to help them participate in the sport for life.

It also aims to provide opportunities for players to achieve their full potential, from basic competencies to representatives honours and ultimately becoming a professional golfer, if that is what they wish to do.

Until Golf Ireland takes over as the single governing body for golf, the 2020 winter training programme activities will be conducted under the remit of the ILGU and GUI.

The 2020-2021 Golf Ireland Panels include a number of Limerick players.

U18 BOYS HIGH PERFORMANCE

Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass), Luke Cunningham (Galway Bay), Mel Deasy (Lee Valley), Joshua Hill (Galgorm Castle), Thomas Higgins (Roscommon), Darcy Hogg (Belvoir Park), Alex King (Faithlegg), Sean McLoughlin (Co. Sligo), Gavin O'Neill (Malahide), Morgan O'Sullivan (Ballyneety)

U18 GIRLS HIGH PERFORMANCE

Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle), Anna Dawson (Tramore), Aine Donegan (Lahinch), Emma Fleming (Elm Park), Corrina Griffin (Killarney)

U16 BOYS HIGH PERFORMANCE

Aodhagan Brady (Co. Sligo), Adam Challoner (Galway Bay), Fionn Dobbin (Malone), Sean Keeling (Roganstown), Lucas Lyons (Limerick), Harry McArdle (Warrenpoint), Jack Murphy (Douglas), Corey Scullion (Moyola Park), James Walsh (Kinsale), Michael Wilson (Massereene)

MUNSTER BOYS PERFORMANCE DEVELOPMENT

U17 – Eoghan Cassidy (Kinsale), Zak Collins (Muskerry), Charlie Flavin (Youghal), Louis Galvin O’Carroll (Kinsale), Eoin Magill (East Clare), Iestyn Winn (Ballyneety)

U15 – Donncha Cleary (Tipperary), John Doyle (Fota Island), Mark Gazi (Tralee), Matthew Kelleher (Fota Island), Ronan O'Keeffe (Monkstown), Paddy Quill (Cork), Sean Reddy (Douglas), Gordon Sillett (Ballykisteen)