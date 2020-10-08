Limerick's Pat Buckley has four runners sparkle in the English Greyhound Derby

LIMERICK trainer Pat Buckley enjoyed a successful opening weekend in the Star Sports & ARC English Derby.

The Doon native sent four greyhounds to Nottingham and all were among the 16 round one winners.

On Friday night the Cappawhite based trainer had a hat-trick of heat winners – Glengar Bale, Deerjet Sydney and Knocknaboul Syd.

Not to be outdone, the following night Doolin Duke was also a heat winner.

With a Saturday night hat-trick for trainer Graham Holland, there were to be Irish trained winners of 50% of the round one heats.

Back in Limerick there was Thursday and Saturday racing.

On Saturday the card opened with an ON3 525. Blastoff Butch was a winner for Leo McNulty. The winner’s time was 29.50. Three quarters of a length back in second was Glideaway Hero for Sean O’Donoghue.

Derby Loch was an ON2 525 winner for Mary O’Sullivan and Cormac Thompson. The winner had 11 lengths to spare on the line after a time of 28.75. Second was Clonbriern Og for James and Kay Murphy.

An A7 525 was won in 29.38 by Knockalton Emily for John Byrne and Stephanie Ryan. The winner was a length and a half clear on the line in a time of 29.38. Second was Clarina Queen for Donie Quinn.

Michael Hennessy won with Excess Speed in an A6 525. The winning time was 29.07. Seven and a half lengths back in second was Honeypound Bruce for Michael Carmody.

There was a sprint win for Firestorm Fuego. The winner’s time was 19.34 in the S9/S10 350. Five lengths back in second was Domain Mia for Garrett Hartigan and Tony Delahunty and trainer Pat Conway.

Rockalong Atlas was another sprint winner. In 19.41 the winner of the S2 350 had a length to spare on the line for Donncha McNamara. Second was Chief Blackcloud for Jeannette MacKenzie.

MacKenzie followed up with a victory in the very next race – Blackfoot Bear winning an A4 525. The winner had a length and a half to spare in a time of 29.57. Second was Shanid Jet for Timothy Murphy.

From a earlier sprints on the card to a distance race. Mixed Model won a D3 750 in 42.09 for Denis Crowley. The winner had just half a length to spare on the line with Down An Hour in second for John O’Neill.

Thomas and Niall O’Sullivan had a win with Starlight Louie in an A5 525. The winner had two and a half lengths to spare on the line after a run of 29.23. Second was TallyHo Angel for the Walls of Tally Ho syndicate.

Ballykildea Don won for William Walsh and Donagh Walsh Forde in an A3 525. The winning margin was half a length with a winning time of 29.41. Second once again were the Walls of Tally Ho syndicate with Tally Ho Blaze .

Ballybrack Gem won for Padraig O’Lore and owner Luke Murphy in an A2 525. The winner’s time was 28.90. Just beaten into second was Bargain Devil for Leo McNulty.

The final race of the night was an A4 600. The distance race was won in 32.94 by Vigorous Tiffany for Ronny Wuyts. Second, one length back, was Hitachi Danny for Patrick Sheehy.

Meanwhile on Thursday, October 1, there was an 11 race card.

The night opened with a win for Sharavogue for the Mary Ellens Gang syndicate. The winner’s time was 29.18. Just beaten half a length into second was Mine Claus for Mary and Frank Browne.

O Garney Rio was an A3 525 winner for Helen Coffey. The winning time was 29.02. Just beaten into second on the line was Lissatouk Bruno for James McMahon.

More Spirit won for Ann O’Donnell in an A4 525. The winner’s time was 28.87. Three and a half lengths back in second was Ballintuber Cain for Michael O’Regan.

David Nolan had Dannos Diamond as an A5 525 winner. The winning margin was three lengths after a run of 29.26. Second was Chestnut Clint for Paraic Campion and the Chestnut syndicate.

Eugene Corkery won with Iron Sky in an A3 525. The winner time of 29.20 was sufficient for a two and a half lengths victory. Second was Burning Candle for Paraic Campion and The Amber Banner syndicate.

Run On The Inside won for trainer Donal Cooney and owners Ciaran and Darren Cooney in an A2 525. The winning time was 28.78. Two lengths back in second was Treaty Star for Tony Barry and Donna Daly.

After two runners-up finishes, Clearly earned Paraic Campion a win in an A4 525. The winner had half a length to spare in a time of 29.22. Second was Poor Mans Horse for Briget Casey and Brian Earley.

Pat Curtin won with Slippery Joe in an A3 525. The winner was two lengths clear on the line after a run of 28.91. Second was Court Reporter for Tony Maher.

Carrigmore Dizzy won for the P And A Coffey syndicate in an A2 525. The winner’s time was 29-seconds. A length and a half back in second was Rachels Kid for PT Gallagher and Raymond Griffiths and trainer Barbara Rees Jones.

Roger Mounsey won with Pattersale Greg in an A1 525. The winning time was 28.91. Finnure Storm was second, a length and a half back, for Denis O’Malley and the Finnure Storm syndicate.

The final race of the night was an A6 525. Victory went to Fernhill Rosie for Pat Curtin. The winner was half a length clear on the line in a time of 29.46. Second was Same Over Pogba for James and Kieran Lowe.