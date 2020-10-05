All Limerick GAA club fixtures suspended until further notice after Croke Park decision

GAA officials in Croke Park have this Monday morning taken the decision to suspend all club fixtures until further notice.

A statement from the national GAA headquarters confirmed the news for Limerick and all other counties.

"The GAA’s Management Committee has today endorsed a decision to suspend all GAA Club games ​at all levels with immediate effect ​and until further notice. The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days. ​In particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic," said the Croke Park statement.

Limerick GAA have completed six of their nine adult championships - remaining are the junior A and B hurling and Junior B football.

All U21 and minor hurling are also complete - two minor football finals were set for this coming week.

In total Limerick has played over 450 games since the return to action in August - almost another 100 games remain to complete the 2020 club season. The Limerick U21 football championship is the only championship not yet started.

"This directive applies to all ages and all grades across the island," stressed the statement.

Also confirmed in the statement from Croke Park is that club social centres and bars are to close.

​Training will continue to be permitted as per the guidelines outlined for the relevant levels in the Government's National Framework for Living with Covid-19 and relevant guidelines in the Six Counties.

"The GAA will continue to monitor the situation in the ​coming days and weeks, regarding changes in government guidelines, before liaising with our units accordingly. The Association would also like to acknowledge all of those units who have worked diligently in complying with the public health advice around the staging of our games and training sessions since activity resumed," said the statement.

"More than ever, we ask that you continue with this approach where training sessions for your players is continuing."

The move to suspend club fixtures comes less than two weeks before the scheduled return of inter-county activity - Limerick due to play Allianz Football league against Wexford on Sunday October 18.